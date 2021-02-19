Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Textile Auxiliaries Market

Apparel Leading Application in Textile Auxiliaries Market

With textiles being increasingly adopted for a myriad of applications, from apparel to home furnishings and more, there has been a flurry of activity in the larger textile industry, and corresponding growth in the textile auxiliaries market as well. Apparel continues to be a major application in the textile auxiliaries market, owing to the booming clothing industry in both, developed and developing countries around the globe. The growth of the clothing industry in developing countries can be attributed to the rising disposable income of people in these regions, which is likely to have a significantly positive impact on the growth of the global textile auxiliaries market.

In 2018, apparel, as an application, held a share of ~40% of the total market by volume, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow 1.5X by the end of 2027, at a moderate volume CAGR of ~4%. It is closely followed by home furnishings, which accounted for ~35% of the total market share, and is expected to expand at a slow ~3% volume CAGR over the forecast period.

Popularity of Technical Textiles Catalyzing Growth of Textile Auxiliaries Market

The versatility of textiles has led to its adoption for non-aesthetic functional purposes, known as technical textiles. Based on their end use and functionality, they are categorized into several sub-segments – Agrotech, Packtech, and Medtech, among others. Agrotech is textiles used in agriculture, for aiding in the processes of crop protection and fertilization. There has been growing interest in recent years in using agrotextiles that are degradable and compostable, so as to minimize the impact that they have on the planet. Packtech is the application of textiles in packaging solutions such as silos, containers, bags, canvas covers, etc.; for instance, the use of synthetic or natural bags for the packaging of food, which do not damage the integrity of the product. Medtech is the use of textiles for medical purposes, or hygiene-related technical textiles such as wipes, diapers, wound dressings, and more. The growing popularity of these has had a positive impact on the expansion of the textile auxiliaries landscape.

Due to the rising popularity of technical textiles, where it accounted for ~14% of the total textile auxiliaries market share in 2018, and was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn, it is expected to expand to hit the ~US$ 1.5 Bn mark by the end of 2027.

‘Smart textiles’, as a part of technical textiles, can refer to both, e-textiles with classical electronic devices embedded into garments and electronics integrated directly into textile substrates. Textile auxiliaries have evolved to cater to the needs of electric textiles as well. The former includes conductors, integrated circuits, LEDs, etc., implanted into the fabric, and conventional batteries to power them. Research on this type of e-textiles have gained maximum interest, with innovations such as LEDs that are mounted into the fabric itself.

Fabric used for electronic textiles include natural and synthetic fiber, produced by the deposition of metal nanoparticles, which makes the fabric conductive. They are being developed for a variety of applications, mainly for health monitoring, for both, medical and sports purposes.

Incorporating tech into fabric is no longer a distant dream, and the applications of technical textiles and textile auxiliaries are limitless. Manufacturers are working relentlessly with end users to cater to their individual needs and requirements, such as interactive e-textiles and intelligent fabrics, which is likely to shape the growth of the global textile auxiliaries market.

