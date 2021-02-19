Impact of COVID on Silicone Elastomers Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global Silicone Elastomers Market: Overview

The demand within the global silicone elastomers market is increasing at a formidable pace in recent times. Industrial applications of these elastomers are well-acknowledged across a spectrum of manufacturing plants. Furthermore, the ability of silicone rubber to be extruded into multiple shapes and formations has also given a thrust to the growth of the market. Industrial tubes and pipes are made out of silicone elastomers, generating fresh demand within the market. Furthermore, manufacturers also use these rubbers to make heavy-duty seals for industrial applications. It is logical to expect that the global silicone elastomers market would tread along a lucrative pathway in the times to follow.

Global Silicone Elastomers Market: Competitive Landscape

Several vendors within the global silicone elastomers market benefitted from the growing use of artificial rubbers. The industrial sector has pulled the plug on use of natural rubbers, mainly due to the exorbitant price of the material. Furthermore, the durability of silicone elastomers has given greater confidence to manufacturers to shift to the use of these rubbers. Therefore, the leading players in this market have had a run for their fortune in recent times. Several analysts point to the use of silicone elastomers in domestic applications as the primary reason behind accelerated market growth. Life science applications of these rubbers have also played a favourable role in the growth of the global silicone elastomers market.

Global Silicone Elastomers Market: Regional Dynamics

China has led the way in manufacturing economical consumer goods and utility items. IV flow regulators, make-up brushes, and pastry brushes are manufactured in voluminous quantities in the region. For this reason, the Asia Pacific silicone elastomers market is growing at a noticeable pace in recent times. In addition to this, the use of silicone elastomers in manufacturing gaskets, cosmetics products, and several forms of lenses has also consolidated the position of regional markets.

