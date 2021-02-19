Impact of COVID-19, Application & Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Future Opportunity of Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The report “Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices (Polysomnography Devices, Pulse Oximeters, and Actigraphy Devices), By Therapeutic Devices (Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, and Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices), Oxygen Devices (Oxygen Concentrators, Portable Oxygen Concentrators, and Liquid Portable Oxygen), Oral Appliances, Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices, and Masks and Accessories), By End User (Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals, and Home Care Settings/Individuals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4157

Key Highlights:

In September 2019, Philips unveils connected sleep apnea wearable NightBalance.

In April 2017, In October 2017, Respicardia announced approval of Remed System from the U.S. FDA, for the treatment of moderate to severe central sleep apnea. The product approval in country significantly enhanced the company’s market presence in the U.S. and strengthen its revenue generation stream.

In April 2017, Royal Philips announced the launch of Dream Series range, with an aim to improve sleep therapy experience for people with obstructive sleep apnea. The product launch enabled the company to strengthen its product portfolio and expand the customer base.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Sleep Apnea

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Rising Awareness and Technological advancement

Rising demand for portable, efficient and superior sleep apnea devices

Opportunities and Trends

Increasing focus on telemedicine and mHealth (mobile health)

Product innovation strategy adopted by key industry players

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, end user, and region.

By diagnostic devices, polysomnography devices led the market with 34.88% of revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period. As there is no gold standard for diagnosis of OSA, polysomnography is one of the most preferred diagnostic tests for sleep apnea.

By therapeutic devices, PAP Devices led the therapeutic segment due to higher product adoption and availability and comparative higher patient outcome. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

By end user, There is a growth in the number of sleep labs and sleep tests performed using a clinical polysomnography device globally, as these tests are being considered the standard diagnostic test for sleep apnea over a long period of time

By regions, North America led the global market with a revenue share of 50.01% in 2018. Large patient pool and presence of established manufacturers are anticipated to further strengthen the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sleep apnea devices market includes GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BMC Medical Co. Ltd, Cadwell Laboratories ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Braebon Medical Corporation, ImThera Medical Inc., Phillips Respironics, Curative Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com