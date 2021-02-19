Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market 2021 Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.6% with Renowned Players by Till 2027
Identity as a service (IDaaS) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on identity as a service (IDaaS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the several factors such as growing security concerns both in the public and private sector enhanced the demand for cloud-based sector in the market.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market including: CA Technologies, Centrify, Ilantus Technologies Private Limited, Exostar, iWelcome, JumpCloud, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc, Microsoft Corporation, Connectis, Gemalto, Capgemini and One Identity LLC
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.
Segmentation: Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market
Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Service Type (On-Site, In-House), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Access Type (Single Sign-On, Multi-factor Authentication, Compliance Management, Directory Services, Provisioning, Password Management, Others), Application (Document Verification, Authentication/identification, Screening), End-Use Industry (Government, Retail & Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
