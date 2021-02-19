Hot Melt Based Packaging Market Latest Trend and Size to 2027: Leading Players 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Beardow Adams, H.B.Fuller Company

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Hot melt based packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 3.87 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.00% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Holt melt is a kind of glue which is polymer-based and is applied in a molten state and widely used in the various commercial sectors. The hot melt glue is commonly marketed in solid cylindrical form of varied diameters.

The major players covered in the hot melt based packaging market report 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Beardow Adams, H.B.Fuller Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Westlake Chemicals Corporation, Dow and DuPont, Jowat SE, Evans Adhesive Corporation, TOYOBO CO, Sika AG among other domestic and global players.

Hot melt glue have significant factors such as they are low in processing and regulatory costs, as they have the fastest bonding technique. Hot melt glue consumes low energy than other bonding processes. As the hot melt glue takes less time to set than any other traditional glue and is water resistant. Hot melt glue are mostly used in packaging applications and industries. They are more efficient, environmental friendly and cost effective products other than traditional based and solvent glue.

Moreover, hot melt glue are used for sealing cases, paper board cartons, cans, and are utilized for multi-functional applications. With the available alternatives such as volatility in crude oil prices and substitutes are likely to restrain the acceptance of global hot melt glue market. Industries and commercial packages are sold in packed form for viable transport and storage. But with the increase in retail and online shopping has increased the demand for packed products which then increase the growth opportunity for melt glue products. Moreover, hot melt glue market is going to witness growth in the coming year due to the growth in the packaging industry which is creating opportunities for the market players.

By Type (Corrugated Packaging, Case & Carton, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging and Others),

Raw Material (Polymers, Resins, Waxes and Others),

Application (Carton Closing, Pallet Stabilization, Sealing and Others)

The countries covered in the hot melt based packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

