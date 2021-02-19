Hot Drinks Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2026 | Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global Hot Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming organic beverages. Increasing urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hot drinks market are Associated British Foods, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tata Global Beverages, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Costa Coffee, Harney & Sons Fine Teas., JAB Holding Company, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Lisun Coffee, Starbucks Corporation., Caffè Nero, Tazo tea company.

Coffee, tea and hot chocolates are the type of hot beverages. This beverage helps in enhancing the mood and increases the energy level of the body. These beverages are very beneficial for health as well like coffee protects against type 2 diabetes since drinking coffee increases the plasma level of the sex hormone binding globulin which plays an important role in type 2 diabetes. Coffee also protects from liver cancers, liver diseases, and heart health. They also help in improving physical performance of the consumers and even help them to fighting depression.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Different health benefits associated with tea and coffee is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers is also driving the growth of this market.

Excess consumption of coffee can cause caffeinism which can cause anxiety and agitation which is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Volatility of raw material prices

By Type (Coffee, Tea),

End- Users (Coffee Shops, Drink Stores, Food Services),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Akebono Tea announced the launch of their line of eight organic teas which combine herbs with traditional Japanese tea. It consists of Sencha, Hojicha and Genmaicha as well as herbal blends that will create rich, aromatic fragrances and refreshing tastes. The aim is to create unique Japanese tea by mixing traditional tea and herbs.

In August 2018, Red Diamond Coffee and Tea announced the launch of their simple sweet tea premixed filter bag to save the time of the foodsevice operators. It combines the pure cane sugar and premium tea which will not require dissolve sugar into the beverage.

In June 2018, Miles Tea and Coffee introduced their 10 premium tea flavours which will focus on green, herbal and fruit teas. It is designed to give Miles Moment’ in the day from sleepy moments to wake up moment.

