Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2021-2030

offers welfare and safety to individuals during emergencies and tragedies. Homeland security and emergency management helps to avoid and deals with risks, majorly those that have catastrophic consequences for regions, communities, or entire countries.

The homeland security and emergency management market is segmented based on vertical, installation type, solution, end-use, and region.

Expansion of the Systems Segment

Based on solution, the systems segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment of the global homeland security and emergency management market during the forecast period.

The systems segment is sub-divided into intelligence and surveillance system, detection and monitoring system, weapon system, access control system, and platforms, among others.

Rising global threats, which have forced governments to employ high levels of security at borders, airports, public institutions, ports, and transportation systems is likely to propel the growth of the global homeland security and emergency management market during the forecast period.

The current situation in the South China Sea and the dispute between the United States and China has escalated the need for homeland security and emergency management at coastal ports, which boosts the systems segment of this market.

Adoption of IoT by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) due to its enhanced features related to public safety is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global homeland security and emergency management market.

Some of the major restraints of the homeland security and emergency management market is low prioritization of risk management in some of the developing countries.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

In terms of region, the global homeland security and emergency management market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the homeland security and emergency management market during the forecast period due to increasing demand from countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

Moreover, increasing terrorist activities, geopolitical conflicts, strikes and protests, chemical attacks, and natural disasters have led to the development of enhanced techno-efficient homeland security and emergency management systems and equipment in the region, thus propelling the growth of the global homeland security and emergency management market.

The homeland security and emergency management market in North America is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to investments in homeland security and public safety by the governments of the United States and Canada. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa, and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

The global homeland security and emergency management market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for homeland security and emergency management. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.