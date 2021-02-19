Healthcare Robots Market Growth Prospects, Trends Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2024

Global Healthcare Robots Market: Overview

Healthcare robots are a blend of medicine and technology. These robots aid surgeons in performing surgeries with almost perfect precision. These are considered as an alternative method to minimal invasive surgeries. In the recent past, considerable development has been achieved in the global healthcare robots market as robotics is being increasingly adapted by the medicine industry to augment healthcare workers including therapists, though this can never be an alternate for humans, nor can they perform autonomously owing to patient safety concerns. However they help doctors to considerably leverage their analytical and decision-making skills, while extending their physical abilities.

Some of the driving forces for the global healthcare robots market are increasing automation technologies, enhancement of technological innovation, booming population growth and reduced overall mortality rates, growing disabilities in humans, acute supply shortage of medical professionals, need for improving surgical procedures, need for improving life quality for the elderly and the disabled, demographic changes, large scale global investment in the robotics market, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of critical surgeries, government backing for the healthcare market, and the growing incidence of medication blunder deaths.

Healthcare Robots Market: Overview

However, massive purchasing and installing costs of healthcare robots can impede the growth in the global market. Medical robots are too expensive and need technical professions for performing operations. Moreover, reluctance to imbibe the technological change, and mechanical reliability issues are also restraining factors for the healthcare robots market. Despite this, healthcare robots have achieved global acceptance in a varied range of operations such as neurological surgery, interventional cardio logical surgery and orthopedic surgery. This provides the much needed lucrative opportunities for the healthcare robots market moving into the future.

The global healthcare robots market may be segmented on the basis of applications, type and components. On the basis of applications, the segments are neurology applications, cardiology applications, orthopedic applications, laparoscopic applications and other applications. The categories based on type of product are surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, telemedicine robots, pharmacy and hospital automation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots and robotic catheters. The categories on the basis of components segmentation are safety systems, locomotion systems, user interface, software platforms, power resources and visualization systems.

Global Healthcare Robots Market: Companies Mentioned

The key players in the global healthcare robots market are Hocoma, Irobot Corporation, Hansen Medical Inc, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Titan Medical Inc, Accuray Inc,Intuitive Surgical Inc, MAKO Surgical Corp, ZOLL Medical Corp, Varian Medical Systems, Kirby Lester Llc, Mazor Robotics Ltd, Aurora Biomed Inc, Roche Holding AG and Biotek Instruments Inc.

