Handheld Gimbal Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026: Shape, Wondlan, SwiftCam Tech, BeStableCam Tech, TRD, FEIYU TECH, Steadicam, Rollei, Big Balance Tech, WENPOD, Comodo, Freefly, Filmpower, Varavon, DEFY, Lanparte, Zhiyun, DJI Tech

The constantly developing nature of the Handheld Gimbal industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Handheld Gimbal industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Handheld Gimbal market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Handheld Gimbal industry and all types of Handheld Gimbals that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Shape, Wondlan, SwiftCam Tech, BeStableCam Tech, TRD, FEIYU TECH, Steadicam, Rollei, Big Balance Tech, WENPOD, Comodo, Freefly, Filmpower, Varavon, DEFY, Lanparte, Zhiyun, DJI Tech

Major Types,

2-Axis handheld gimbal

3-Axis handheld gimbal

Others

Major Applications,

Filmingmaking

Extreme sports

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Handheld Gimbal market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Handheld Gimbal Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Handheld Gimbal Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 2-Axis handheld gimbal -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 3-Axis handheld gimbal -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Handheld Gimbal Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Handheld Gimbal Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Handheld Gimbal Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Handheld Gimbal Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Handheld Gimbal Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Handheld Gimbal Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Handheld Gimbal Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Handheld Gimbal Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Handheld Gimbal Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Handheld Gimbal Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Handheld Gimbal Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Handheld Gimbal Competitive Analysis

6.1 Shape

6.1.1 Shape Company Profiles

6.1.2 Shape Product Introduction

6.1.3 Shape Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Wondlan

6.2.1 Wondlan Company Profiles

6.2.2 Wondlan Product Introduction

6.2.3 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 SwiftCam Tech

6.3.1 SwiftCam Tech Company Profiles

6.3.2 SwiftCam Tech Product Introduction

6.3.3 SwiftCam Tech Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 BeStableCam Tech

6.4.1 BeStableCam Tech Company Profiles

6.4.2 BeStableCam Tech Product Introduction

6.4.3 BeStableCam Tech Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 TRD

6.5.1 TRD Company Profiles

6.5.2 TRD Product Introduction

6.5.3 TRD Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 FEIYU TECH

6.6.1 FEIYU TECH Company Profiles

6.6.2 FEIYU TECH Product Introduction

6.6.3 FEIYU TECH Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Steadicam

6.7.1 Steadicam Company Profiles

6.7.2 Steadicam Product Introduction

6.7.3 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Rollei

6.8.1 Rollei Company Profiles

6.8.2 Rollei Product Introduction

6.8.3 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Big Balance Tech

6.9.1 Big Balance Tech Company Profiles

6.9.2 Big Balance Tech Product Introduction

6.9.3 Big Balance Tech Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 WENPOD

6.10.1 WENPOD Company Profiles

6.10.2 WENPOD Product Introduction

6.10.3 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Comodo

6.12 Freefly

6.13 Filmpower

6.14 Varavon

6.15 DEFY

6.16 Lanparte

6.17 Zhiyun

6.18 DJI Tech

7 Conclusion

