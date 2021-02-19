Guar Gum Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027| Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, The INGREDION, Ashland, Vikas WSP Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Global guar gum market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the guar gum market report are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, The INGREDION, Ashland, Vikas WSP Limited, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Dabur, India Glycols Limited, Neelkanth Polymers, Lucid Group., Global Gums Chemicals, Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd., Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD., Altrafine Gums, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, rama gum industries limited, Lamberti S.p.A., Nutriroma, AEP Colloids, Shree India Sino, Penford Corporation, TIC Gums, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Guar gum, which is also called as gellan gum is a natural polymer extracted from the guar seed. It has several applications as it is used as a powdered product to emulsify, stabilize and thicken the texture of certain food and industrial applications. Guar gum has several considerable applications as such as it has the ability to attain high viscosity; it is non-toxic in nature, low in calories, and rich in fibres. Due to various applications guar gum is used as an additive in foods and beverages such as almond milk, yogurts, bottled coconut, soups, and fibre supplements. Increasing application and research on gaur gum in drug manufacturing, cosmetic industries, and their application in oil and gas well stimulation are expected to support the growth of the market.

Many uses, such as confectionery, baked goods, pet food, beverages, and frozen food products, are likely to increase demand for guar gum in the coming years. In addition, they are also used in the industry to make tablets as disruptive agents and binder. They are used in the manufacture of tablets for micro-insulation for fragments. Capsules, guar gum, serve as dietary fibre. However, the cosmetics industry has its own accessibility and use, and there are various uses, such as thickening, while lotions serve as a protective deterrent in creams and other skin care products.

By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade),

Function (Stabilizer & Emulsifier, Thickening & Gelling Agent, Binder, Friction Reducer and Others),

Application (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics and Others)

The countries covered in the guar gum market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

