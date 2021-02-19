Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2027
The Latest Research Report of Green Technology and Sustainability Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Green Technology and Sustainability industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Green Technology and Sustainability Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global green technology and sustainability market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing environmental awareness and concerns is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Green technology includes a range of constantly changing methods and equipment, ranging from energy generation techniques to non-toxic cleaning products. The green technology has short-term as well as long term impact on environment. Energy efficiency, recycling, issues about health and safety, renewable resources, and more are all about creating a green technology.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing awareness and concerns about the environment is driving the market growth
- Increased use of RFID sensors across different industries also acts as a driving factor for the market growth
- Increasing interest in the use of clean energy resources to preserve the environment
- Low carbon emission through modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure will drive the market
Market Restraints:
- High product costs associated with solutions for green technology will act as a restrain for the market
- Lack of green technology regulations is restraining the market growth
- Lack of tailored environmental solutions also hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market
By Technology
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics
- Digital Twin
- Cloud Computing
- Security
- Blockchain
By Application
- Carbon Footprint Management
- Green Building
- Water Purification
- Water Leak Detection
- Fire Detection
- Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring
- Crop Monitoring
- Forest Monitoring
- Weather Monitoring and Forecasting
- Air and Water Pollution Monitoring
- Sustainable Mining and Exploration
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Emrgy Inc. are partnered for Emrgy’s Micro Hydrokinetic technology. By this collaboration, GENERAL ELECTRIC will supply hydropower turbines to Emrgy Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC will also start offering Emrgy’s item in select markets around the world as part of its suite of hydropower alternatives
- In June 2019, ENVIANCE has partnered with ehsAI, which is a company in machine learning technology. This partnership is aimed to take down the cost of artificial intelligence compliance with EHS. Through this partnership ENVIA NCE continues to expand its ecosystem of partners by which they can provide customers support to EHS programs
Competitive Analysis
Global green technology and sustainability Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green technology and sustainability market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, CONSENSYS, CropX inc., Hortau, SMAP Energy, TREEVIA FOREST TECHNOLOGIES, Pycno Industries, Inc., IOT Solutions & Consulting, Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd., MineSense among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Green Technology and Sustainability market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Green Technology and Sustainability market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Green Technology and Sustainability market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Green Technology and Sustainability market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
