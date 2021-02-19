GNSS Chip Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global GNSS Chip Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The GNSS Chip Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global GNSS Chip Market: Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics, Mediatek, Intel Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, Furuno Electric, Stmicroelectronics, Skyworks Solutions, U-Blox Holdings, Qualcomm Incorporated and others.

Industry News:

– September 2019 – Trimble and Qualcomm Technologies entered a strategic partnership, primarily to build a high-accuracy positioning system for connected vehicles. Both the 4G and 5G platform of Qualcomm Technologies will host Trimbles’s RTX precise positioning software, which can provide real-time and multi constellation GNSS corrections. The combined solution will provide reliable, consistent, and high-accuracy positioning in a broadcast format.

– January 2019 – Allystar Technology Co. Ltd. launched a multi-band, multi-GNSS system on a chip, the HD8040 series, to help portable devices save size and weight. The HD8040 offered in wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP).

Global GNSS Chip Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global GNSS Chip market on the basis of Types are:

Multi GNSS Chipset

Standard Precision

High Precision

On the basis of Application , the Global GNSS Chip market is segmented into:

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Regional Analysis For GNSS Chip Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GNSS Chip market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Smartphones to Drive the Market Growth

– Despite considerable saturation of mature markets, such as EU28, North American, and China, for smartphones, the shipments of smartphones still outnumber devices using GNSS chips.Smartphones have been using GNSS chips for a considerable time. In most of the cases, these chips support all publicly available satellite networks, such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, etc. However, when compared to dedicated navigation devices, these solutions were less accurate.

– For instance, the Lenovo Z6, launched in 2019, featured Allystar HD8040 series chipset, which is a multi-GNSS chip, that comes with is dual-frequency GNSS capable of tracking the latest BDS phase III signal.

– Moreover, the European Commission has approved a regulation mandating that new smartphones launched in the market will have to include satellite and Wi-fi location services. According to the regulation, chipsets, enabled with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) capabilities, is likely to have access to the EU’s satellite system Galileo, which provides an accurate positioning and timing information. Eight EU countries have been following this regulation and are using Galileo compatible chipsets.

– According to the European GNSS Agency, a total of 126 different Galileo-compatible smartphone models were available in the market at the beginning of 2019. These are estimated to represent a global installed base of 600 million units. With leading GNSS chipset providers producing Galileo-ready chipsets and over 25 global smartphone brands already integrating these chipsets in their latest smartphone models, this number is bound to grow over the forecast period, which may reflect the growth of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global GNSS Chip Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

This study especially analyses the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the GNSS Chip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the GNSS Chip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by GNSS Chip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

