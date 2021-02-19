Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth Statistics, New Opportunities And Competitive Outlook By Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH

An influential Track and Trace Solutions market research report is extremely significant for the success of business endeavours. It helps to set attainable targets for business growth, sales, and latest product developments. Moreover, the report lends a hand in making well-informed market decisions about the services and develops effective strategies. With this report, it gets easy to pinpoint problems in the existing business model and meet the needs of customers and evaluate the success. With the use of report, business can understand the preferences, buying patterns and needs of the customers. The Track and Trace Solutions marketing report guides to increase profits and beat business rivals.

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report + Related Graphs & Charts (covid-19 update)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others. Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market By Product (Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms); Application (Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting); Technology (RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes); End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others); Geography (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa) Any specific requirements are you looking for? Ask to your Industry Experts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

For instance,

In June 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra MotionWorks Proximity which offers proximity sensing with user-level alerting and contact tracing to enable employers to help protect their employees’ health while in the work environment. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

In May 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra Motion Works Warehouse which offers increased visibility and predictability in the warehouse operations. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the track and trace solutions market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for track and trace solutions.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

Customization Available: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com