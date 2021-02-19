Global Slicing Software Market size was valued at USD 422.2 billion at a CAGR of +16% from 2021 to 2027 with Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Blue Planet, Parallel Wireless, and Affirmed Networks.

The slicer, also called slicing software, is computer software used in the majority of 3D printing processes for the conversion of a 3D object model to specific instructions for the printer.

Cutting transforms computerized 3D models into G-code that a 3D printer can comprehend. Cutting programming is a fundamental component of 3D printing, since 3D printers can’t interpret a CAD drawing without help from anyone else.

A slicer is a program that changes over computerized 3D models into printing directions for a given 3D printer to fabricate an article. Notwithstanding the actual model, the guidelines contain client entered 3D printing boundaries, for example, layer stature, speed, and backing structure settings. At the core of Ultimaker Cura is its amazing, open-source cutting motor, worked through long periods of master in-house improvement and client commitments.

Key market players are Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Blue Planet, Parallel Wireless, Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, Argela, Cisco, HPE, Tambora Systems, AMDOCS and Aria Networks

Segmentation is as follows:

Based on Components

Solutions

Services

Based on Solutions

Professional services

Managed Services

Based on Professional services

Network design and planning

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Based on End user:

Telecom operators

Enterprises

Based on Applications:

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Government

Others

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global Slicing Software Market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global Slicing Software Market by components

Global Slicing Software Market by solutions

Global Slicing Software Market by professional services

Global Slicing Software Market by end-user

Market segmentation by regional outlook

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

