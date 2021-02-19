Global Nano-Zirconia Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026

Nano-zirconia refers to the zirconia product with the particle size in the nano-grade, including zirconia and composite zirconia.Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.

The global Nano-Zirconia market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Nano-Zirconia by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive exhaust treatment

Wear-resistant products

Special Tool

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

