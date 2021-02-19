Global Medical Cannabis Based Oil Extract-Infused Products Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2027

Global Medical Cannabis Based Oil Extract-Infused Products Market, By Product Type (CBD Oil, Medical OTC Products, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Hair Care Products, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products), Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), End-use (Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.40% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing adoption of cannabis based oil extract-infused products and cannabidiol (CBD) for numerous healthcare, self-care and medicinal purposes is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The major players covered in medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market report are CV Sciences, Inc., CHARLOTTE’S WEB., Isodiol International Inc, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, KAZMIRA, Aurora Cannabis., Global Cannabinoids, CBD American Shaman., Gaia Botanics, CURE Pharmaceutical, CBDepot s.r.o, THC Pharm GmbH, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Joy Organics., Redwood Operations CA, LLC, Canopy Growth, IrieHemp, BioVectra, Noramco., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Cibdol among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Based Oil Extract-Infused Products Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market.

Cannabidiol, also referred as CBD, belongs to one of the several chemical compounds known as cannabinoids which are found in the cannabis sativa, marijuana plant or cannabis. The oil is extracted from the cannabis plant and then, diluted with carrier oil including hemp seed oil or coconut oil. The product is not psychoactive and does not display mind-altering effects like other cannabinoids such as THC which makes it more preferable for treating different ailments such as chronic pain and anxiety widely used for different ailments such as chronic pain and anxiety.

The rise in demand for cannabidiol in pharmaceutical industry due to its healing features is one of key factors driving the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products are gaining popularity and acceptance because of ongoing scientific studies regarding its therapeutic properties across the globe.

The growth in demand medical cannabis based oil extract from various end-user industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and personal care and shift in consumer’s preference towards medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products and numerous companies penetrating into bulk as well as finished product business also accelerate the market. Additionally, growth in awareness about its healing properties and emerging consumer trend owning to the rise in number of social media influencers promoting the benefits of the product and marketing initiatives by industries influence the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market. Furthermore, the legalization of the product across nations and the increase in research and development activities and investment by companies extend profitable opportunities to the market players.

On the other hand, high cost of medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products and implementation of stringent regulations associated with the product are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Side effects such as allergies, headache and substance abuse may challenge the market growth.

This medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Cannabis Based Oil Extract-Infused Products Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is segmented on the basis of product type, source type, distribution channel and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is segmented into CBD oil, medical OTC products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, hair care products and personal care & cosmetic products. Medical OTC products is further segmented into CBD analgesic products, CBD dermatology products, CBD mental health products, CBD sleeping aids products and other OTC products. Nutraceuticals are further segmented into CBD vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS), CBD sports nutrition and CBD weight management and wellbeing. Personal care and cosmetic products is are further segmented into CBD infused skin care products and CBD infused beauty products.

On the basis of source type, the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is segmented into B2B and B2C. Business-to-business (B2B) is further segmented into pharma manufacturers, consumer goods manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers and others. Business-to-consumer (B2C) is further segmented into online, retail stores and retail pharmacies.

On the basis of end-use, the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is segmented into medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals and wellness.

Global Medical Cannabis Based Oil Extract-Infused Products Market Country Level Analysis

Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, source type, distribution channel and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market because of the wide legalization of medical cannabis and the liberalism of government in this region. The rising acceptance and use of medical cannabis based oil extract for healthcare, wellness, personal use and pharmaceutical also influences the market growth across this region.

The country section of the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical cannabis based oil extract-infused products market. The data is available for historic period 2020-2027.

