Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate of +7% from 2021 to 2027 and reach a market value of USD 2,013.9 billion by the end of 2027 with Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DePuy Synthes, and Boston Neurosciences.
ICP Measures the pressure inside the child’s skull. If there is a severe brain injury, head surgery, brain infection, or other problems, the brain may swell. The ICP device is then attached to a monitor that gives a constant reading of the pressure inside the skull
Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is a diagnostic test that helps your doctors determine if high or low cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) pressure is causing your symptoms. The test measures the pressure in your head directly using a small pressure-sensitive probe that is inserted through the skull.
Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases, such as brain aneurysms and Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), is likely to propel the global ICP monitoring market. The global burden of neurovascular diseases is increasing. This marks the increase in healthcare expenditures, boosting the demand for therapeutics. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific represent untapped markets in the presence of increasing patient population and the growing healthcare sector.
Key market players are Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Boston Neurosciences (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (US) and Natus Medical Incorporated (US).
Segmentation is as follows:
Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market, by Route of Intervention:
- Intraventricular
- Epidural Sensor
Market, by Technique:
- Invasive
- Non-invasive
- Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
- Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Analyzer
- Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter Sonography
- Fundoscopy (Papilledema)
- MRI/CT
Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market, by Application:
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- Intracerebral Haemorrhage
- Subarachnoid Haemorrhage
- Meningitis
Market, by Device:
- Intraventricular catheter
- Subarachnoid screw
- Non-invasive ICP monitors
- Epidural sensors
Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market, by End User:
- Hospitals & Clinic
- Trauma Centers
Regional Outlook:
- North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and the Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market trends and opportunities in the market. These prevailing conditions are likely to boost the market growth. However, the high cost of ICP monitoring devices along with treatment procedures, is expected to retrain the market growth during the forecast period. Also analysis regional outlook.
Table of content:
- Report overview
- Executive summary analysis
- Market overview
- Market methodology and scope
- Market dynamics
- Market segment, by type
- Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market, by route of intervention
- Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market, by technique
- Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market, by application
- Global intracranial pressure(ICP) monitoring market, by end-user
- Market segmentation, by region
- Company profiles outlook
- Competitive landscape analysis
- Conclusion
