Global Industrial Sealants Market Research Report 2021

​Global Industrial Sealants Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polysulfide Sealants

Polythioether Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Electronics

Other

By Company

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

DowDuPont

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

Basf

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Industrial Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Sealants

1.2 Industrial Sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Sealants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polysulfide Sealants

1.2.3 Polythioether Sealants

1.2.4 Silicone Sealants

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Industrial Sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Sealants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Mechanical Engineering

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Sealants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Sealants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Industrial Sealants Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Industrial Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

