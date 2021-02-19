Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players:LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC
Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for automation in laboratories and user- friendly interface of ELN are the factor for the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.
Market Drivers
- Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market
- Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market
- Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth
- Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market
Market Restraints
- Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market
- High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform
- In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth
Segmentation: Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market
By Product
- Specific ELN
- Cross-Disciplinary ELN
By License
- Open-Source ELN
- Proprietary ELN
By Mode of Delivery
- On-Premise
- Web-Based/ Cloud-based
By End User
- Chemical Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Agriculture Industries
- Environmental Testing Laboratories
- Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
- Academic Research Institute
- Others
- Metal & Mining Industry
- Forensic Industries
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
