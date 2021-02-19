Global Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2027||Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH Ltd., ZEISS International and Koninklijke Philips N.V

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH Ltd., ZEISS International and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Definiens, General Electric Company, Healthcare Trading Co. LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inspirata, Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, PerkinElmer Inc., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. and Indica Labs, Inc, among others.

Global Digital Pathology Market Scope and Market Size

Digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems. The scanner is further sub-segmented into brightfield scanners, fluorescence scanners and other. The software is further sub-segmented into information management software, image analysis software and visualization software.

On the basis of application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation and training & education.

The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of end users into pharmaceutical & biotechnology, hospitals and academic research institutes.

Digital Pathology Market Country Level Analysis

Digital pathology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital pathology market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital pathology market due to introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and the implementation of favourable initiatives by the government in the U.S. and Canada.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of digital pathology for accurate and faster diagnosis.

Initiatives taken by major players and government.

Demand of integrated digitized data into EHRs for RWD.

Increase in applications of digital pathology in drug development activities.

Increasing awareness and use of digital pathology.

Expensive digital pathology systems, maintenance and implementation of software.

