Global Contact Center Solutions Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

Center solutions market is expected to reach USD 56.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 12.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD),

Call Recording,

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI),

Customer Collaboration,

Dialer,

Interactive Voice Responses (IVR),

Reporting & Analytics,

Workforce Optimization, Others

By Deployment

Hosted,

On-Premise

By Enterprise

Large Enterprise,

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME))

By Services

Integration & Deployment,

Support & Maintenance,

Training & Consulting,

Managed Services

By End User

Banking,

Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI),

Consumer Goods & Retail,

Government,

Healthcare,

IT & Telecom,

Travel & Hospitality, Others

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the contact center solutions market report are

3CLogic,

8×8, Inc.,

ALE International,

IBM Corporation,

AT&T,

BT,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems,

Megapath,

Centurylink,

Polycom,

Mitel Networks Corp.,

Polycom,

RingCentral, Inc,

Datavo,

Sangoma,

Nextiva,

Oneconnect,

Ozonetel,

Bullseye Telecom,

TPX Communications,

Novolink Communications among others

North America has the exclusive service of utilizing modern technologies, such as cloud programs and big data computing. Furthermore, there has been an accumulating need amidst companies to enhance their overall yield by inbound and outbound optimization in the operations domain which is catering to good demand in the region.

