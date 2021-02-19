Global Beauty Devices Market To Grow At CAGR Of +13 % By 2027||Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, TRIA BEAUTY & Others

Beauty devises market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 40,831.09 million by 2027. The rising demand for anti-aging products and devices, increasing prevalence of skin related issue, growing technological advancement and development are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the beauty devices market in the forecast period.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Nu Skin Enterprises,
- Panasonic Corporation,
- Procter & Gamble,
- L’Oréal,
- TRIA BEAUTY,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Silkn.com
- Amorepacific.
- SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Conair Corporation
Key questions answered in the Global Beauty Devices Market report include:
- What will be Beauty Devices market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?
- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Beauty Devices market?
- Who are the key players in the world Beauty Devices industry?
- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Beauty Devices market?
- What are the opportunities & challenges in the Beauty Devices industry?
Breakdown of the Beauty Devices Market
By Product Type
(Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices),
Usage
(Salon, Spa, Home, Others),
Application
(Domestic Purpose, Commercial Purpose, Others),
End User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Skin And Beauty Clinics, Cosmetic Centers),
Market Drivers
- Increasing geriatric population drives the market
- Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth
- Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion
- Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market
Market Restraints
- Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth
- High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.
Key Pointers Covered in the Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Shares in different regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market innovators study
