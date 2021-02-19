Global Beauty Devices Market To Grow At CAGR Of +13 % By 2027||Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, TRIA BEAUTY & Others

Beauty devises market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 40,831.09 million by 2027. The rising demand for anti-aging products and devices, increasing prevalence of skin related issue, growing technological advancement and development are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the beauty devices market in the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Nu Skin Enterprises,

Panasonic Corporation,

Procter & Gamble,

L’Oréal,

TRIA BEAUTY,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Silkn.com

Amorepacific.

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Conair Corporation

Breakdown of the Beauty Devices Market

By Product Type

(Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Acne Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices, Hair Growth Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Cellulite Reduction Devices),

Usage

(Salon, Spa, Home, Others),

Application

(Domestic Purpose, Commercial Purpose, Others),

End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Skin And Beauty Clinics, Cosmetic Centers),

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population drives the market

Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth

Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion

Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints

Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth

High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.