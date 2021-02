Global Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy Market Competitive landscape 2020-2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza

Allogenic stem cell therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 10.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rapid development in infrastructure for stem cell banking has been directly impacting the growth of allogenic stem cell therapy market.

The major players covered in the allogenic stem cell therapy market report are STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza, Takara Bio Inc., CBR Systems, Inc., Vericel Corporation., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Athersys Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Geron, Cryo-Save AG, ViaCyte, Inc, ViaCord, Mesoblast Ltd., Roslin Cell Therapies Limited, Regeneus Ltd, ReNeuron Group plc and International Stem Cell Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Allogenic stem cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, cell source, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the allogenic stem cell therapy market is segmented into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells.

On the basis of cell source, the allogenic stem cell therapy market is segmented into adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, cord blood/embryonic stem cells and others.

Allogenic stem cell therapy market has also been segmented based on the application into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases and other.

Based on end users, the allogenic stem cell therapy market is segmented into therapeutic companies, cell and tissues banks, tools and reagent companies and service companies.

Drivers:Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy Market

The rapid development in infrastructure for stem cell banking has been directly impacting the growth of allogenic stem cell therapy market.

The high growth of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques has been driving the market and is acting as a potential driver for the allogenic stem cell therapy market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The rising awareness correlated to the therapeutic potency of stem cells in effective disease management is also contributing towards the growth of the target market.

The growing public-private investments for the expansion of stem cell therapies, growth in infrastructure related to stem cell banking and processing along with increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer as well as increase in funding for stem cell research are also increasing the allogenic stem cell therapy market size.

Moreover, the rising awareness to therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease organization is actively driving the growth of the target market.

In addition, the appearance of IPSCS as an efficient substitute to ESCS and supportive regulations across emerging countries will flourish various growth opportunities for the allogenic stem cell therapy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

