Germany Data Center Market 2021 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updated Analysis By Key Players Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems

The German data center market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 7.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The German data center market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 7.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Germany Data Center Market: Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Arup Group, Callaghan Engineering, Etix Everywhere, Lupp Group, ABB, Eaton Corporation

– In February 2020, Huawei launched the Intelligent Data Center Service Solution at the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2020. This service can help customers design, build, and operate the world’s high-reliability (Tier-4), green, and intelligent data centers. With the aid of Artificial Intelligence, Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) can be reduced by 8%-15%.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Colocation and Hyperscale Investments To Drive the Growth

– The primary factor driving the growth of data centers in Germany is the increased investment by colocation service providers in the European colocation market. The increasing cloud service providers and the information technology industry is boosting the data center market in Germany.

– An increase in data generation every year is forcing many companies to double their on-premise storage from time to time. More companies are opting for the data center as it addresses their storage issues without substantial upfront costs.

– Companies have big-budget, and those who need more space for storing data are going for wholesale data center colocation. For instance, Vantage acquired Etix to expedite wholesale data center capacity delivery for hyper-scale and enterprise customers looking to expand in Frankfurt. The company is planning to invest USD 2 billion across five markets in Europe, including a “crown jewel” 55MW greenfield campus under construction in Offenbach, Germany, just outside of Frankfurt.

– The rising number of smart hospitals in Germany owing to rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in the country, increasing investments in communication and technology is also boosting the market growth of data center colocation in Germany.

Growing IT Infrastructure to Fuel the Market Growth

– Germany is the fifth-largest digital economy in the world. Over 80% of enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Increased digital economy initiatives along with factors such as high industrial tech spend and growth in smart cities initiatives, are leading to increased edge data center deployment

– Public cloud services dominate the data centers market in Germany. Government agencies are grown by private cloud services as they plan to make greater use of cloud services in public administration during the forecast period. However, hybrid cloud services have more substantial growth potential than private and public cloud services.

– The increased adoption of Big data and IoT technology across various industries in Germany led to high data generation across the region. Such trends are creating a need for efficient IT infrastructure to manage the enormous amounts of data and thus provides growth opportunities for the data center market in Germany. Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich are the leading three smart cities in Germany using IoT for business and commercial purposes.

– Over 80% of enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Increased emphasis on digitization from connectivity to data and service architectures is also leading to increased growth of data centers in Germany. However, the high cost associated with data centers acts as a hindrance to the growth of the market.

This Germany Data Center Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

