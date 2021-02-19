Germany Construction Market Report- Share, Size and Trend | Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2024

The German construction industry fared relatively well compared to its peers in Western Europe. Although the industry’s value-add in real terms contracted by 2.6% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2020, it was preceded by a Y-o-Y growth of 2.7% in Q2 and 7% in Q1 2020; this helped the industry to register a cumulative growth of 2% YoY during the first nine months of 2020.

Construction activities held up relatively well in the first three quarters of 2020, as the construction sector was exempted from lockdown restrictions imposed in 2020. Although the residential sector registered growth during this period, the commercial sector witnessed lower levels of activity. In 2021, the construction industry’s output growth is expected to pick up, driven by the government’s focus on the development of the country’s transport and energy infrastructure.

GlobalData expects the German construction industry to grow by 2.8% this year and grow at a rate of 2.3% between 2022 and 2025. Growth in the industry will be supported by the government’s focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of the country’s rail and road transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy production. The construction of the Fehmarn belt underwater tunnel between Germany and Denmark, which is worth EUR7 billion (US$7.8 billion), will underpin activity in the transport infrastructure sector over the medium term. Growth will also be supported by the 10-year plan to invest EUR86 billion (US$94.7 billion) on the maintenance and modernization of the country’s rail network between 2020 and 2030.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the German construction industry, including –

– The German construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the German construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Germany. It provides –

– Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Germany, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify and evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

– Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

– Understand the latest industry and market trends.

– Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.

– Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

– Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.