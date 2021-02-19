Frozen Poultry and Meat Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Conagra Brands, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global Frozen Poultry & Meat Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing demand for frozen food is the major factor for the growth of this market.Frozen food is a concept where food is kept frozen so that it can stop the food from getting destroyed. These days, restaurants keep the large amount of frozen meat so that they don’t have to face the meat shortage. This helps the meat and poultry products to maintain the quality and texture of the food. Increasing demand for frozen food among population is the major factor fuelling the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in frozen poultry & meat market are Conagra Brands, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation., CREMONINI SPA, Sanderson Farms, Incorporated., The J.M. Smucker Company, Cargill, Incorporated., Baiada, VERDE FARMS, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co., Pilgrim’s, Associated British Foods plc, BRF SA, Kerry Group, Marfrig.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for frozen food among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Increasing preference for ready to eat food is driving the market

High cost of the freezing equipment is restraining the growth of this market

Presence of the different kind of preservatives in frozen food are restraining the market growth

By Product Type (Frozen Meat, Frozen Poultry),

End- User (Retail Customers, Food Service, Business Customers)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd announced that they launched a cold storage facility at Tiruchi. It has the capacity to store 25 tonnes of meat. This will provide ready to eat chicken and chicken portions.

In November 2018, Russia and China signed a trade agreement according to which Russia will start exporting frozen poultry and dairy products to China. This will help both the countries to create a mutually benefit relationship. To meet the veterinary and sanitary requirement of Russia and China, products like chicken kidney, heart, heads, skin etc. that can be frozen exported.

