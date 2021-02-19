Food Waste Management Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.99% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing food wastage around world is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the food waste management market are Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., FCC Environment, Liquid Environmental Solutions, GRUNDON.

Food waste is that food either it is liquid or solid which is uneaten or abandoned. Food waste management is a process in which all the activities and actions are taken to take this waste from commencement to their final clearance. Collection, treatment, disposable are some of the important steps in the food waste management. Growth in the food industry is the major factor which is fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of the organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizer is another factor driving the market

Harmful effect on the environment due to pyre techniques is another factor restraining the market

Increasing population due to which there is reduction in consumption losses is another factor restraining the market

By Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, Incineration/Combustion, Others),

End User (Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors & Suppliers, Food Service Providers, Municipalities & Households),

Application (Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, Power Generation, Renewable Energy),

Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish and Sea Food, Oilseeds & Pulses, Processed Food, Coffee Grounds & Tea),

Method (Prevention, Recovery, Recycling, Collection, Landfill, Transfer, Others),

Product (Artificial, Organic, Natural)

The FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, an innovative recycling scheme has been launched in private property management service in Toronto, Canada whose main aim is to convert the waste food into reusable soil. It is done by the Bentall Kennedy‘s property management team and Hop Compost and Waste Solutions. Patented technologies will be used to convert this food waste into nutrient rich compost.

In June 2016, At the Global Green Growth Forum (3GF) 2016 Summit many organisations that they will be joining Food Loss and Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard. The main aim is to reduce food loss. This standard will help the companies and government to stop the food wastage, save resources and make sure that the sufficient of food is available for the people.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Food Waste Management Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Food Waste Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Food Waste Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Food Waste Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Food Waste Management Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Food Waste Management Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Food Waste Management Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

