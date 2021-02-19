Food Stabilizers Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Cargill Incorporated., DuPont, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Inc., CP Kelco U.S

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Food stabilizers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing per capita income and shift towards convenience food drives the food stabilizers market.

The major players covered in the food stabilizers market report are Cargill Incorporated., DuPont, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc, Palsgaard, Ashland, ADM, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Glanbia plc, Advanced Food Systems Inc., Nexira, Chemelco, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, Kerry Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and JEY’S F.I.Incother domestic and global players.

Food Stabilizers are the type of additives or components whether produced naturally through some plants, animals, microbes or either synthetically. These additives are used for the prolonging of products and packed food, that help in preserving the ingredients and the product produced.

Growing consumer consciousness towards healthy food products is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in alcoholic beverage consumption in APAC and North America, rise in preference of consumption of processed and convenience foods, increasing investment in research and development due to the rising demand of food stabilizers in a number of food and beverage products, rising influence of modernize food consumption pattern, increasing disposable income, increasing adoption of food stabilizers in wide range of food products such as bakery, beverages, and sauce among others and rising demand for food stabilizers in dairy and confectionery industry are the major factors among others driving the food stabilizers market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the food stabilizers market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

By Type (Pectin, Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum),

Function (Stability, Texture, Moisture Retention, Others),

Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Product, Sauce & Dressing, Beverage, Convenience Food, Meat & Poultry Product),

Source (Plant, Seaweed, Microbial, Animal, Synthetic),

Food Categories (Dairy Products, Confectionary, Meat and Poultry, Sauces and Dressing, Bakery, Ready to Eat Food)

The countries covered in food stabilizers market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

