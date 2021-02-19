Flow Computer Oil Gas Market 2021 Global Insights and Outlook – Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company

The Flow Computer Oil Gas Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Flow Computer Oil Gas Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.

Flow Computer Oil Gas market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Bedrock Automation Platforms, Inc. (Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Quorum Business Solutions, Inc., OMNI Flow Computers, Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Feb 2020 – Bedrock Automation, has introduced full integration of its flow computer functionality into the existing OSA platform. The new OSA + Flow family integrates industry-leading Flow-Cal measurement applications with the high performance, security, and simplicity of the Bedrock Automation platform.

Key Market Trends:

Evolving Data Computational Capacity of Flow Computers

– The development of single, rugged platform equipped with consolidated measurement and controls, edge computing, advanced connectivity and intrinsic cyber security by many players for the oil and gas industry has led to the expansion of flow computer processing capabilities.

– Many players like Quorum are already offering integrated solutions for core processing demands across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the value chain. Quorum offers its software platform to more than 75% of the top oil and gas producers in the United States.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The region has been continually increasing Oil Production since the commercial exploration of Shale Oil has gained prominenec in the past decade. In 2019, US exports of crude, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refined products, continue to rise, which aligned perfectly with the new administration’s motto of energy dominance for the United States.

– In September 2019 the country exported 140,000 bpd more crude oil and petroleum products than imported. According to the Energy Information Agency the total crude oil and petroleum net exports is expected to rise up to an average 750,000 bpd in 2020 as compared with the net imports of 520,000 bpd in 2019.

– The region already has a favourable ecosystem where SCADA is widely applied in the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sectors .

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

