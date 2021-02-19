Flavoured Milk Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028| Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Flavoured milk market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is expected to grow USD 38.07 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Inclusion of flavored milk as part of school meal plans in several countries and awareness among the population has been directly impacting the growth of flavoured milk market.

The major players covered in the flavoured milk market report are Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis International, Dean Foods, Hiland, Umang Daries Pvt. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, FrieslandCampina, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Derechos reservados. LALA BRANDED PRODUCTS, LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated Milk Producers Inc., MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, The Hershey Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc, Borden Dairy Company. are among other domestic and global players.

Flavoured milk is a dairy product made by mixing milk, sugar or candy, colouring, and natural or artificial flavors. Aromatic milk provides essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium, vitamins, phosphorus, and protein. Aromatic milk is one of the healthiest products in the food and beverage industry. Its health benefits are an incentive to the market as consumers move toward healthier lifestyles. Also, the shelf life on the shelf and increased demand for refrigerated dairy products increases the growth of the fragrant dairy market worldwide. The world-famous dairy industry is on the rise as consumption is still relatively low compared to other beverages such as soft drinks, strong drinks among others.

The rise in demand for lactose-free products globally is the main driving factor for the flavoured milk market. Consumption of health befitting products with high nutritive value and consumers’ changing lifestyles is also a driver for the flavoured milk market. Flavored milk is a rich source of calcium, protein, vitamins and increased research and development in the packaging of flavoured milk is also a driver for the flavoured milk market. The rise in consumption of flavored milk by kids is an opportunity for the flavoured milk market.

, By Flavours (Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Coconut, Strawberry, Coffee, Hazelnut and Others),

Packaging (Paper-Based Packaging, Plastic Packaging, Glass Packaging and Metal Packaging),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non Store-Based)

The countries covered in the flavoured milk market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

