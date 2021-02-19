Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on financial crime and fraud management solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be predominant throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The advent of advanced technology not only restructures the financial industry but also exposes it to serious financial threats such as identity theft, card theft, cyber stagnation and phishing. The younger generation of shareholders, however, usually pays electronically or without money and asks financial institutions to be equipped with effective solutions to prevent financial crime and fraud. Risk management of financial crimes is more critical than ever. Financial institutions strive to ensure compliance while controlling costs. Meanwhile, criminals are developing new systems that require new regulations and adaptive risk management solutions.

The major factor in driving the growth of financial crime and fraud management solutions market includes growing number of financial fraud cases along with strict rules & regulations of government for financial data privacy in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising number of transaction by credit and debit cards increase traffic congestion on server, so that it is one of the restraint factor in the growth of financial crime and fraud management solutions market.

This financial crime and fraud management solutions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research financial crime and fraud management solutions market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Financial crime and fraud management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user. Segment development lets you identify niche demand opportunities and approaches to address the business and evaluate your core areas of operation and the gap in your target markets.

Based on component, financial crime and fraud management solutions market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Services segment is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, financial crime and fraud management solutions market has been segmented into banks, credit unions, specialty finance and thrifts.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Country Level Analysis

Financial crime and fraud management solutions market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the financial crime and fraud management solutions market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Share Analysis

Financial crime and fraud management solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to financial crime and fraud management solutions market.

The major players covered in the financial crime and fraud management solutions market report are Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Dell Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., NICE Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., Polaris Consulting & Services Limited, Capgemini, First Data Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Software AG, SIMILITY, Securonix, Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA and Guardian Analytics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Temenos has announced the launch of an AI-powered financial profiling tool “Temenos Peer Group Identifier” to help banking sector in order to detect financial crimes happens during financial transaction. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.

Major Highlights of Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

