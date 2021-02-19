Eyewear Market With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2024

The global eyewear market is anticipated to grow in the coming half decade, due to increasing awareness of UV exposure dangers, rising number of visual deficiencies, demand for trendy sunglasses, and optical frames, along with increasing usage of contact lenses by individuals for medical, as well as personal use.

The demand for eyewear has been shifted from actual requirement to desired requirements. Conventionally, eyewear was utilized to overcome the deficiencies of poor eyesight. This increased the usage of spectacles more on the personal front, over using it for physical ailment. Gradually, an individuals’ mindset has changed over a period of time, also the alternate uses of spectacles gave a major push to the global eyewear market. The demand for sunglasses emerges from the increasing consciousness of the ill effects of harmful UV rays, while the inclination of people towards new adopting fashion trends, has contributed to the growth of the global eyewear market. Contemporary innovations and technological advancements have added to the variety and quality of eyewear with an aesthetic appeal and style, making eyewear a personality enhancing accessory.

Apart from serving visual deficiencies, fashion needs, and protection from UV sunrays, the global eyewear market caters all types of an individual’s needs.

The global eyewear market consists of concentrated international market players, as barriers within the entry are high, thus operating mostly as an oligopoly, with dominance of few large participants. However, there are still unaddressed niches in the eyewear industry making scope for new emerging business models and participants. Major Industry players are Essilor International, Luxottica Group SpA, Carl Zeiss, AG Marcolin S.p.A, and Marchon International Ltd among others.

This study covers: