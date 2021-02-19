The Expanded Polystyrene market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Expanded Polystyrene market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Expanded Polystyrene Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.70 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and industrialization globally.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market are: Synthos., BASF SE, Total, ePS Designs, Ravago, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Versalis , NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, SABIC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BEWiSynbra Group, Brødr. Sunde as, NexKemia, Unipol Holl and B.V.and others.

What is the Expanded Polystyrene Market’s Growth Potential?

Which regional market will lead in the coming years?

What are Key Players and Which growth strategies are they considering to stay in the Expanded Polystyrenemarket?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

what growth opportunities could arise in the Expanded Polystyrene industry in the coming years?

What are the main trends that are positively influencing market growth?

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Size

2.2 Expanded Polystyrene Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Expanded Polystyrene Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Expanded Polystyrene Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene Sales by Product

4.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene Revenue by Product

4.3 Expanded Polystyrene Price by Product

