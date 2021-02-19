Europe Metal Closures Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Crown Holdings Incorporated, Herti JSC, Guala Closures Group

The Europe Metal Closures Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Europe Metal Closures Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593264/europe-metal-closures-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

Europe Metal Closures market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Crown Holdings Incorporated, Herti JSC, Guala Closures Group, Sonoco Products Company, Pelliconi & C. SpA, Silgan Group, CAN-PACK S.A., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – SABIC, a global company in the chemicals industry opened a new Technology and Innovation Center dedicated to the caps and closures segment in Geleen, the Netherlands. The Technology and Innovation Center is located in SABIC’s Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus. This investment isexpected to aid SABIC’s commitment to the industry to develop new materials and technologies focused on caps and closures.

– September 2019 – Berlin Packaging, a supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, acquired Vetroservice srl, a packaging supplier strategically located in central Italy’s food and olive oil region. This will help the company in expanding operations to serve as an important supplier of glass packaging for the food and wine markets.

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Industry Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The beverage industry is one of the major contributors to the Metal Closures market. Various types of metal closures are used in beverage packagings such as Crown Caps, Aluminum Screw Caps, Twist/Lug Closures, and others. Several kinds of beverages, such as Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, and Alcoholic Beverages, are among the major end-user segments for the use of metal closures.

– Beverage caps and closures demand has been increasing at a significant rate in Europe, owing to the widespread consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks across the continent. According to Brewers of Europe, in 2018, the volume of beer produced in Europe is 402,105 thousand hectoliters. This is further driving the demand for metal closures in the region.

United Kingdom Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market

– The adoption of metal closures is maximum in the beverage industry owing to its properties like recyclability, durability, and its ability to offer leak-proof and contamination resistant features. Amongst the beverages, beer is expected to show the maximum adoption of metal closures.

– According to a study by the Office for National Statistics (UK), the sale of beer in the United Kingdom amounted to approximately GBP 3.4 billion in 2018. Also, the sales of Cider and Other Fruit Wines amounted to approximately GBP 0.98 million in 2018.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593264/europe-metal-closures-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com