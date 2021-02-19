Employee Monitoring Solutions Market 2020 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Employee Monitoring Solutions Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Employee Monitoring Solutions industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Employee Monitoring Solutions Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global employee monitoring solutions market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to wide-spread demand for improvement of office productivity and increased demand for these solutions.
Employee monitoring solutions are the collection of various software and surveillance methods for the constant monitoring of employees relating to their activities and locations to focus on enhancing the productivity. These solutions are also utilized for the protection of company information and resources. The major focus in utilizing these solutions is to remove the chances of unprofessional environment in the workplace and reduce the chances of unacceptable behaviour.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-employee-monitoring-solutions-market&somesh
Market Drivers:
- Increased demand from various end-use verticals for the availability of employee monitoring software is expected to augment growth of the market
- Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding employee access and enterprise security is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Integration of these solutions with various others software offering such as security and identity management is expected to augment growth of the market
- High levels of demand from various industries for cloud-based services is also expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Varied concerns regarding invasion of employee privacy is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding lack of trust between employer and employees leading to high levels of worker turnover rate can also restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Professional Service
By Solution
- Standalone
- Productivity Suite
- Attendance Tracking
- Employee Scheduling
- Activity Tracking
- Project Supervision & Management
- Surveillance Suite
- Productivity Suite
- Integrated
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprise
By Application
- System Monitoring
- File Monitoring
- Network Monitoring
By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Education
- Government & Defense
- Hospitality
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Legal
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Telecom & IT
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, WeWork Companies Inc. announced that they had acquired “Euclid”, with the company based out of California, United States. This acquisition will increase the solution offerings of WeWork to more than just office spaces, and reportedly offer the offerings of Euclid as “workplace insights”. This will help in various consumers help monitor the participation and inform them of individual partnerships
- In August 2018, Impero Software announced the launch of remote monitoring and management software for device and product management for corporates & office spaces. The product branded as “Impero Workplace Pro” is based on a similar offering of the company for the educational sector and provides remote control functionality, device monitoring and endpoint security
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-employee-monitoring-solutions-market&somesh
Competitive Analysis
Global employee monitoring solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of employee monitoring solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global employee monitoring solutions market are InterGuard; ActivTrak; Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc; iMonitor Software; Nandini Infosys Pvt Ltd; SearchInform LTD; NetVizor; Saba Software; NesterSoft Inc.; Time Doctor; Toggl; EfficientLab LLC; Veriato Inc.; SentryPC; FairTrak; QuantumLink Communications Pvt Ltd.; Mobistealth.com; Wangya Computer Co., Ltd.; Netsoft Holdings, LLC; Micro Focus; Forcepoint; Securonix, Inc.; ObserveIT; Imperva; One Identity LLC; LogRhythm, Inc.; SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Employee Monitoring Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Employee Monitoring Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Employee Monitoring Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Employee Monitoring Solutions market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-employee-monitoring-solutions-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475