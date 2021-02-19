Digital MRO Market: Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast upto 2019 – 2027

Global Digital MRO Market: Snapshot

Digitization of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations will soon a norm in civil aviation around the world. The drive for the digital MRO market stems from this. OEMs and MRO companies have at their disposable an array of technologies that they have been harnessing to bolster maintenance planning and execution capabilities and improve asset availability at various layers. The wide assortment of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies, additive manufacturing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence has been added to digital MRO solutions. Varied MRO services are gathering traction in the digital MRO market to reduce the turnaround time, considerably increase overall operational efficiency in aviation.

Expanding regulatory landscape has led to new safety norms that airlines world over may adhere to. This has also made a significant bearing on the trends affecting the uptake of digital MRO. The digital MRO market has also garnered a huge prospect in their potential in designing next generation of digital aftermarket services. Key end users are MRO corporations, airlines, and OEMs.

Global Digital MRO Market: Growth Dynamics

Given the vast inroads that digitization has made in recent years, airline operators have been leveraging the potential of digital MRO at multiple levels. Their key propositions are reducing their annual cost, expanding their aftermarket services, optimizing their supply chain, integrating their various disparate systems, with an aim to deliver a higher customer-service experience.

Over the past few years, seeing the potential that digital MROs are capable of, the market has witnessed scores of investments by major airlines world over on AI, blockchain, digital twins, and big data analytics. Advances in additive manufacturing technologies are also bolstering new avenues in the market. Early adopters in the aviation industry are harnessing the potential of big data analytics and AI for increasingly strengthen their predictive maintenance and supply-chain capabilities. Increasing focus of civil airlines on consistent profitability levels and to bring new service delivery models are factors that also bolstered their investments in digital MRO solutions, thereby boosting the digital MRO market.