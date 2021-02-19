Development Trends and Financial Analysis of Global Pulse Flour Market

The report “Global Pulse Flour Market, By Category (Organic Flour and Conventional Flour), By Product Type (Bean, Chickpea, Lentil, and Pea), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Extruded Snacks, Pet Foods, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2018, Ingredion purchased a processing facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska and is making significant capital investments to transform the site to produce pulse-based protein isolates. By end of 2019, this facility will produce ingredients that enhance the Company’s current VITESSENCE Pulse protein isolate line, to include higher protein isolates primarily for the nutrition, health and wellness categories.

In December 2018, Ingredion entered into a joint venture with Verdient Foods, Inc., a Canadian-based company in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, jointly owned and operated by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and a local Saskatchewan family office – PIC Investment Group. The facility currently produces pulse-based protein concentrates and flours from peas for animal and consumer food applications.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Pulse Ingredients

Increased Usage in Pet Food and Feed Applications

Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Health and Nutrition

Used as Substitute of Other Agricultural Products

Opportunities and Trends

Rise in the Preference of Pulse Flour over Other Flour

Extensive research by product manufactures

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global pulse flour market accounted for US$ 15.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of category, product type, application, and region.

By category, the organic segment is expected to see comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period owing to its health benefits over the conventional segment.

By product type, the chickpea flour is expected to dominate the global pulse market owing to large application in the regional cuisines across the different ethnic group.

By application, Bakery and snacks is anticipated to be the dominant application segment throughout the forecast period owing to high product demand in these applications.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global pulse flour market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for gluten-free food and ingredients in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pulse flour market includes Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Ingredion GmbH, Red River Commodities, Inc., Globeways Canada, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Woodland Foods. Ltd., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Tata Chemicals and Avena Foods.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

