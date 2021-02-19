Dental Surgery Instruments Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Coltene Holding Ag, Brasseler USA, Nakanishi, Biolase

Dental surgery instruments market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,002.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,868.42 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2027.

Among the regions, in 2018, Asia Pacific accounted as the fastest growing region in the global dental surgery instruments market and is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The growth of the dental surgery instruments market in this region is primarily due to increasing awareness regarding oral health, rising dental tourism in countries such as India and South-East Asian countries as well as high technology based dental services in South Korea and Japan.

Dental Surgery Instruments Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher, 3M, Coltene Holding Ag, Brasseler USA, A-Dec Inc, Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Nakanishi Inc. Biolase, Inc. among others.

The global dental surgery instruments market, based on the product, was segmented into instruments, and consumables. In 2018, Instruments segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental surgery instruments market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, less access of dental care in rural areas and less reimbursement for dental surgeries and high cost of dental surgical process is likely to hamper the growth of the market

The prevalence of dental and oral conditions like, dry mouth, tooth loss, tooth canal infection cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to a report of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are losing at least one tooth per month. Moreover, on an average, 40 million people in the US are losing all of their teeth. Additionally, according to a report of the American Association of Endodontic, over 15 million root canal procedures are performed every year, with >41,000 procedures performed per day. According to the data published by the “Global Burden of Disease Survey” in 2016, oral disorders affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with permanent teeth caries being identified as the most prevalent of all conditions. Globally, 2.4 billion adults are estimated to suffer from permanent teeth caries, with 486 million children suffering from primary teeth caries.

To comprehend global Dental Surgery Instruments market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

