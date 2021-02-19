Covid 19 Outbreak Impact on PET Foam Market for Structural Composites, Industry Report, 2030

PET Foam for Structural Composites to Replace PS Foams in Near Future

The various facets of modern day engineering have evolved at a rapid pace over the past couple of decades due to advancements in technology and research activities. In current engineering applications, due to increasing pressure from regulatory bodies to safeguard the environment, solutions, and products that play a key role in minimizing the environmental impact have gained considerable popularity, due to which the demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foams across various industries has witnessed a consistent growth. This trend is expected to continue during the course of the forecast period.

The favorable functional and physical properties of PET foam for structural composites, including lightweight, low thermal conductivity, and optimum mechanical performance are some of the top factors that have increased the demand. Due to these favorable properties, PET foams for structural composites are increasingly being used in various industries, including packaging, transportation, and construction. In addition, PET foam for structural composites are being used for foam extrusion in applications wherein high output rates are required. In addition, PET offers optimum solvent resistance, thermal stability, impact resistance, and service temperature– a factor that is projected to generate substantial demand for PET foam, thus driving the PET foam market for structural composites during the assessment period.

At present, market participants are increasingly focusing on streamlining the production techniques and addressing the challenges associated with PET foam for structural composites production by optimizing the processing equipment. In addition, due to environmental factors, recycling of PET foam for structural composites has gained considerable attention. At the back of these factors, the global PET foam market for structural composites is expected to attain a market value of US$ 425 Mn by the end of 2030.

Market Participants to Focus on Addressing Production Challenges to Gain Advantages

Over the past few decades, the adoption of PET foam for structural composites witnessed considerable growth due to its added benefits over polystyrene (PS) foams. However, the looming barriers at the production front could potentially dent the demand for PET foam for structural composites over the course of the forecast period. As a result, players operating in the current PET foam market for structural composites landscape are increasingly focusing on addressing these challenges by upgrading conventional foaming equipment and simultaneously increasing the process efficiency.

Research and development activities across the PET foam market for structural composites are on the rise as investments continue to pour in at a steady pace. Stakeholders across the PET foam market for structural composites are of the opinion that over the next few years, PET foam for structural composites could replace PS foams and emerge as one of the most common packaging materials. PET foams for structural composites have gained considerable demand for an array of applications, including food packaging, pipe insulation, and wind turbines. In addition, PET foam for structural composites have low toxicity levels, are recyclable, and have a lower carbon footprint than PS foams due to which, the demand is set to outpace that of PS foams. Market players are expected to improve their extrusion equipment to gain a considerable edge over their competitors in the current market landscape. In addition, market participants are also expected to curate a technique that enables continual production of homogeneous PET foam for structural composites.

Restrictions on Cross-border Trade amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Market Growth

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a strong impact on the global PET foam for structural composites market, particularly in 2020. As governments across the world are focusing on containing the novel coronavirus by imposing restrictions on trade, transportation, and lockdowns, the demand for PET foam for structural composites has declined by a substantial margin. As the automotive sector in China is showing minor signs of recovery in the second quarter of 2020, the demand for PET foam for structural composites could witness growth. However, the demand is expected to remain considerably lower in comparison with 2019. In addition, restrictions on cross-border trade, ongoing geopolitical tension between India and China coupled with trade war between the U.S. and China is expected to negatively impact the PET foam market for structural composites in the first half of the assessment period.

In the current situation, market players should focus on product diversification and tap into potential opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global PET foam market for structural composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The market growth can be largely attributed to the high demand for PET foams for structural composites from the food packaging, construction, and the automotive sector. The favorable functional and physical properties of PET foam for structural composites over PS foams will remain a major factor, due to which the demand is projected to witness consistent growth over the course of the forecast period. Participants in the PET foam market for structural composites should focus on addressing production barriers and formulate novel production processes to enhance operational efficiency and advanced extrusion equipment.

PET Foam Market for Structural Composites: Overview

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) foam possesses excellent fire prevention, anti-virus, smoke-proof, and UV protection performance properties. It also possesses strong mechanical and anti-fatigue properties, stable chemical properties, and has low water absorption.

The chemical property of PET foam remains stable with no expansion in high temperature conditions and curing process. It is an ideal core material for the manufacture of fireproof sandwich structures.

Based on application, the global PET foam market for structural composites has been divided into transportation, wind energy, marine, building & construction, and others. The transportation segment held major share of the global PET foam market for structural composites in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by rise in demand for PET foams in the production of various automotive parts.

PET foams are primarily used in the production of supporting structures, interior parts, floors, and dividing walls. PET foams for structural composites are employed in the manufacture of structural base plates, roof panels, and front & rear end cap of rails in the locomotive or rail sector. Furthermore, PET foams are used in the formulation of interior parts of aircraft cabins, cockpit doors, interior panels, sport aircraft fuselage & wings, rotor blades, etc.

The wind energy segment of the PET foam market for structural composites is expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. PET foams for structural composites possess properties such as excellent heat & fire resistance, anti-corrosiveness, fire prevention, resistance to smoke, high rigidity, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio. This is likely to drive the demand for PET foams in the manufacture of various wind turbine parts.

Key Growth Drivers of PET Foam Market for Structural Composites

Wind energy is one of the major segments of the PET foam market for structural composites. PET foam is used in sandwich constructions for rotor blades, nacelles, and spinners. Currently, the average size of onshore wind turbine stands at around 2.5 MW to 3 MW, with blades about 50 meters long. Nearly 1.725 kg of PET foam is used in an onshore wind turbine.

Rise in environmental protection regulations across the globe is encouraging the power generation industry to opt for cleaner and environment-friendly energy resources. Major economies around the world are focusing on developing renewable energy to reduce their dependence on conventional power, which requires fossil fuels.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), new installations in the onshore wind market reached 54.2 GW, while the offshore wind market passed the milestone of 6 GW, making up 10% of the global new installation, in 2019

of the global new installation, in Renewable investment records indicate that the global dependence on coal and other fossil fuels has been decreasing due to the rise in investment in wind energy. This is projected to drive the PET foam market for structural composites.

Restraining Factors of PET Foam Market for Structural Composites

PET foam faces stiff competition from core material substitutes such as styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polyurethane (PU), polymethacrylamide (PMI), polyetherimide (PEI), Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), as well as balsa and honeycombs

Polyurethane foams are extensively used due to their low density, thermal conductivity, and good mechanical strength. Additionally, the technology employed in the manufacture of polyurethane foams is well established. Therefore, these foams are superior to other foams. This is anticipated to hamper the demand for PET foam in structural composites applications in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Dominate PET Foam Market for Structural Composites

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global PET foam market for structural composites in 2019. The PET foam market for structural composites market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 8% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is an attractive region of the global PET foam market for structural composites, led by the rise in the number of regulations regarding plastic recycling and technological reforms in the region.

China is a key country of the PET foam market for structural composites in Asia Pacific, owing to the expansion of industries such as renewable energy in the country. China is a major hub for automotive products that employ PET foam.

In terms of application, the wind energy segment accounted for the key share of the PET foam market for structural composites in Asia Pacific in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for PET foams in wind turbine blades in the region. Wind energy products manufactured from PET foams include shear web, shells, edge closeouts, covers, platforms, and spinners.

Increase in the middle class population, especially in emerging economies such as India, is estimated to drive the building & construction industry in the country. The need for energy-efficient and affordable housing is projected to rise in India during the forecast period. This is estimated to augment the demand for PET foams in the country.

Leading Players in PET Foam Market for Structural Composites