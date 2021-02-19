Covid-19 impact on Psychedelic Drugs Market Segment Analysis by Type till 2027| F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Psychedelic Drugs Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information published by Data Bridge Market Research. Psychedelic Drugs market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies, market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to thrive in the market. The report is a helpful resource which provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry forecast to 2027. All the studies conducted to generate this report are based on large group sizes and that to at the global market. The Psychedelic Drugs market analysis report also contains detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are leading the market. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana,

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market

Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

Application Covered In The Market Research Report:

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

Drugs Covered In The Market Research Report:

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

