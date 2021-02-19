Corrugated Boxes Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2027 | Smurfit Kappa, International Paper., WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Corrugated boxes market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.81 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Corrugated boxes market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising usages of product in food industry.

The major players covered in the corrugated boxes market report are Smurfit Kappa, International Paper., WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific, LLC., Pratt Industries, Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith, Stora Enso, Mondi, Tat Seng, VPK Packaging Group, NELSON CONTAINER CORPORATION, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Hood Container Corporation, Acme Box Co. Inc., Wertheimer Box Corp., Shillington Box Company., BIG VALLEY PACKAGING, AD Incorporated, Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd., among other domestic and global players.

The growing demand of the high quality and safe packaging, increasing applications from electronics, logistics and packaging industry, rising usages of the corrugated boxes as it can be recycled and reused, increasing acceptance of online payments and favourable demographics are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the corrugated boxes market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, emergence of e-commerce industry along with rising preferences towards sustainable packaging and technological innovations which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the corrugated boxes market in the above mentioned period.

Easy availability of product substitute at affordable prices along with volatility in the prices of raw material are acting as market restraints for the growth of the corrugated boxes market in the above mentioned forecast period. Growing number of regulations will become the biggest challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall CORRUGATED BOXES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Board Type (Single-Face Board, Single-Wall Board, Double-Wall Board, Triple-Wall Board),

Material Type (Virgin Containerboard, Recycled Containerboard),

Grade Type (Liner, Others),

Product Type (Slotted Box, Folder Box, Folder Box, Telescope Box, Die Cut Box),

End-Use (Food, Beverages, Electrical and Electronics, Textiles and Apparels, Tobacco, E-commerce, Building and Construction, Homecare, Automotive and Allied Industries, Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Chemicals and Fertilizers),

Printing Ink (Water-Based Ink, UV-Curable-Based Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, Hot-Melt-Based Ink),

Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Lithography Printing, Others)

The countries covered in the corrugated boxes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

