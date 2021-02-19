Clinical Trial Imaging Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate BioTelemetry, In IXICO plc, Resonance Health

Clinical Trial Imaging Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information published by Data Bridge Market Research. Clinical Trial Imaging market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies, market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to thrive in the market. The report is a helpful resource which provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry forecast to 2027. All the studies conducted to generate this report are based on large group sizes and that to at the global market. The Clinical Trial Imaging market analysis report also contains detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are leading the market. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

BioTelemetry, In

IXICO plc

Resonance Health

Bioclinica

ICON plc

Radiant Sage LLC

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

Quotient Sciences

worldcare Clinical

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Global clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The universal Clinical Trial Imaging market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions. When the consumer behavior, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. A Clinical Trial Imaging market research report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.

Clinical Trial Imaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for Clinical Trial Imaging market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Clinical Trial Imaging market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, Paraxel International Corporation extends the launch of Health Advances Asia Limited to improve the commencement of drug development and commercialization in Asia/Pacific by its strategic consulting subsidiary. The Health Advances help both the multinational and the local companies to expand in the global market and to assist their clients in further developments.

In April 2019, Perspectum Diagnostics launched MRCP+ at the international liver congress which will focus on clinical practices. It studies the new data found in MRCP+ studies of patients. It has the ability to diagnose and develop new treatments bringing the light of possibility to further investigation that is monitoring further assessment application. It was launched to give measurements that could further investigate into qualitative MRCP+ to provide further information for researchers.

In February 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MolecularMD, a molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory. After this acquisition ICON’s laboratory has enhanced its offerings in molecular diagnostic testing leading towards the expansion of testing platforms, such as next immunohistochemistry (IHC) and generation sequencing.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Scope and Market Size:-

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others

