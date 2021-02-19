Cell Therapy Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 | Vericel Corporation, MEDIPOST, NuVasive, Mesoblast Limited

The global cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020–2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of regenerative medicines, and surging number of approvals for cell-based therapies. However, the high cost of cell therapy manufacturing hinders the growth of the market.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Vericel Corporation

MEDIPOST

NuVasive, Inc.

Mesoblast Limited

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cells for Cells

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc,

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Cell Therapy Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Cell Therapy Market have also been detailed in this report.

The Cell Therapy Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Cell Therapy Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cell Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Cell Therapy Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Cell Therapy Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Cell Therapy Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Cell Therapy Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

