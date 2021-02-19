Case Study: Use of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, Sales and Marketing Report
The pharmaceutical industry has a reputation as being risk averse to embracing new technologies and spent many years in “watch and wait” mode regarding artificial intelligence (AI). Compared to other industries, pharma has been slow to adopt AI, but there has been increased activity over the past few years. This case study provides an overview of how AI is currently being implemented by the pharmaceutical industry in supply chains and in sales and marketing.
Key Highlights-
– Pharma has been slow to adopt AI, but increased activity has been seen since 2019. Pharma also plans to invest in AI in the near future.
– While COVID-19 may have temporarily shifted investment away from AI, it could actually lead to increased AI adoption.
– AI will play a key role in the factories of the future.
– AI can help marketing become more targeted and personalized, which has shown to be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Harnessing the benefits of AI requires pharma companies to navigate a series of practical and ethical challenges.
Scope of this Report-
This case study includes –
– Examples of pharma companies leading the integration of AI into their operations
– Examples of partnerships between Big Pharma and AI start-ups
– Examples of other AI initiatives by pharma, including chatbots for patient engagement and enhancing supply chains
Reasons to Buy this Report-
Table of Contents
Summary
Introduction
Overview of AI
AI and the Pharmaceutical Industry
Examples of Leaders in AI Across the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharma Plan to Invest in AI in the Next Two Years
AI Recognized as a Leading Disruptive Technology in Pharma
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain
How AI Can Enhance Pharma Supply Chains
AI Can Create End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility
AI Is Enhancing Automation and the Internet of Things
AI Can Be Used for Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management
Teva Applying Digital Twins to Improve Production
GSK Launches AI-Powered Smart Manufacturing Facility
Artificial Intelligence in Sales and Marketing
AI Has the Potential to Transform Pharma Sales and Marketing
AI Is Being Used to Segment Customers
AI Is Being Used to Customize Marketing Campaigns
Pharma Is Increasingly Using Chatbots to Engage With Customers
Novartis Launches Chatbot to Support Patients with Chronic Skin Conditions and Arthritis
Sanofi Genzyme Launches Branded Chatbot to Support Patients with Sleep Disorders
Key Findings
Appendix
