Case Study: Use of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, Sales and Marketing Report

The pharmaceutical industry has a reputation as being risk averse to embracing new technologies and spent many years in “watch and wait” mode regarding artificial intelligence (AI). Compared to other industries, pharma has been slow to adopt AI, but there has been increased activity over the past few years. This case study provides an overview of how AI is currently being implemented by the pharmaceutical industry in supply chains and in sales and marketing.

– Pharma has been slow to adopt AI, but increased activity has been seen since 2019. Pharma also plans to invest in AI in the near future.

– While COVID-19 may have temporarily shifted investment away from AI, it could actually lead to increased AI adoption.

– AI will play a key role in the factories of the future.

– AI can help marketing become more targeted and personalized, which has shown to be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Harnessing the benefits of AI requires pharma companies to navigate a series of practical and ethical challenges.

Table of Contents

Summary

Introduction

Overview of AI

AI and the Pharmaceutical Industry

Examples of Leaders in AI Across the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharma Plan to Invest in AI in the Next Two Years

AI Recognized as a Leading Disruptive Technology in Pharma

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain

How AI Can Enhance Pharma Supply Chains

AI Can Create End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

AI Is Enhancing Automation and the Internet of Things

AI Can Be Used for Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management

Teva Applying Digital Twins to Improve Production

GSK Launches AI-Powered Smart Manufacturing Facility

Artificial Intelligence in Sales and Marketing

AI Has the Potential to Transform Pharma Sales and Marketing

AI Is Being Used to Segment Customers

AI Is Being Used to Customize Marketing Campaigns

Pharma Is Increasingly Using Chatbots to Engage With Customers

Novartis Launches Chatbot to Support Patients with Chronic Skin Conditions and Arthritis

Sanofi Genzyme Launches Branded Chatbot to Support Patients with Sleep Disorders

Key Findings

Appendix

Abbreviations

