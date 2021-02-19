Calcium Stearate Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Calcium Stearate Market: Snapshot

The global calcium stearate market is expected to witness a significant growth rate between 2020 to 2030 on account of the growing demand for various plastics and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are used for various purposes in a wide variety of products. These include food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. As they have a low solubility in water and is the form of wax, they exhibit low toxicity and are cost efficient as well. The aforementioned factors are considered the key boosters for the market in the coming years.

The report on the global calcium stearate market offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its growth trajectories. This includes factors driving, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market in the forecast period. An elaborate overview of TMRs (Trends, Manufacturers, and Regions) related with the Calcium Stearate Market is presented in the report.

The report also discusses the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. It further emphasizes on the factors that can help the market regenerate revenues during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

Calcium Stearate Market: Industry Insights

The nature of market competition for calcium stearate is highly fragmented on account of the presence of multiple players. Major players such as BELIKE, Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, and others are engaging in merger and acquisition, heavy investment in production of calcium stearate in solid and powder form, collaborative agreements, and other strategies to remain in the top position in the market. Other players such as Seol Fine Chemical, Baerlocher GmbH, and FACI SPA are investing heavily into the construction and building, cosmetic production, and plastic and rubber manufacturing companies so as to make their mark in the competition. Apart from this, there are new players entering the market offering cost efficient products which ultimately results in a clash with the already dominating players.

The beauty and personal care sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5-6% on an annual rate and earn revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2021, says a report by the Ministry of Economy and Industry. The use of calcium stearate in most cosmetic products stands as a key factor boosting the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Calcium Stearate Market: Key Trends

The current COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the business and transport sector. The imposition of halt on all manufacturing, transportation has slowed down business for all sectors except healthcare and food and beverage. However, the wide use of calcium stearate on a number of food and beverage products helped maintain a decent CAGR for this market. Furthermore, growing economies such as India witnessed acceleration in their construction business and managed to reach the top three of the world’s largest construction market by the end of 2022. The rising demand from the building and construction sector is expected to bode well for the market.

Calcium Stearate Market: Regional Dimensions

On the basis of regional segmentation, the global market for calcium stearate is widespread into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further classified on the basis of nations. As per our analysis, Asia Pacific is holding the dominant calcium stearate market share on account of the presence of countries such as China, Philippines, Thailand , India, Singapore and Indonesia among others with the highest rate of consumption.

On the other side the market in North America and the Middle East and Africa will also gain significant revenue during the forecast period on account of the rising number of building and construction activities.

