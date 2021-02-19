Calcium Formate Market to reach US$ 575 Mn by 2027

Calcium Formate Market: An Emerging Acidifier for the Animal Nutrition Industry

Being one of the most versatile chemicals, calcium formate has been gaining attention from a wide range of industries, including animal feed, cement & concrete, and leather industries. However, ongoing research about the benefits of adding organic acids in fodder has opened new avenues of the growth for calcium formate in the animal nutrition landscape.

The growing use of organic acids in animal feed has fostered research & development activities in the calcium formate industry, triggering the commercial applications of feed grade calcium formate in animal nutrition applications. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent offering, provides a complete assessment on the various growth parameters of the calcium formate ecosystem.

TMR’s new study on the calcium formate market can arm decision-makers with a 360-degree overview of the developments in the landscape and actionable insights to expand their presence in the global market.

Calcium Formate Market Evolving through Stringent Regulations and Threats from Substitutes

The demand for calcium formate has been on the rise in various industrial applications such as tile additives, concrete setting additives, and leather tanning. TMR’s study finds that, the global market for calcium formate has witnessed healthy growth during the past five years, and it recorded global sales of ~ 695 kilo tons, reaching a valuation of ~ US$ 410 million in 2018.

The primary factor driving the growth of the calcium formate landscape is increasing applications of industrial grade of calcium formate in the concrete & cement industry. However, the emergence of its substitutes such as carbonates, chlorides, thiosulfates, bromides, thiocynates, fluorides, silicates, nitrates, aluminates, and alkali hydroxides in concrete & cement industrial applications, especially in the construction sector, has been hindering market growth.

In addition, though its applications in the animal feed industry are increasing, various policymakers and regulatory bodies have imposed strict rules and regulations on the use of calcium formate in animal feed products. Complying with stringent regulations and standards, especially in the United States (U.S.) and the European Union (EU), has a significant impact on manufacturers’ strategies as well as the production cost of calcium formate. This will ultimately impact the future growth of the calcium formate landscape in the coming years.

Calcium Formate to Emerge as a New Feed Additive and Animal Health Enhancer

Positive growth prospects of the calcium formate landscape are primarily attributed to the substantially high demand for industry grade calcium formate over its feed grade variants.

TMR’s study finds that, industrial grade calcium formate accounts for more than half the revenue share of the global market, recording sales of ~ 430 kilo tons in 2018. However, a significant rise in meat consumption has pushed the growth of the animal feed industry, and this is expected to trigger the demand for feed grade calcium formate as a feed additive in the coming years.

Recent trends in the animal feed industry indicate the rising applications of organic acids in animal nutrition to ingrain their high nutritional value and antimicrobial benefits in animal feed. End users in the animal feed industry are becoming aware of the benefits of calcium formate as an integral component of an ensiling agent for silage treatment.

The growing popularity of calcium formate as a new additive for fodder to promote animal health and improve animal hygiene is expected to have a significant impact on the emerging trends in the calcium formate landscape.

In 2018, the sales of calcium formate as a feed additive exceeded its sales as a concrete setting accelerator, and this trend is likely to prevail in the coming decade. Stakeholders in the calcium formate space are expected to increase focus on the feed industry to capitalize on the new opportunities and sales potential in the animal nutrition landscape, especially in poultry and swine diets.

Business Strategies to Tap Growth in Asia Pacific will Prove Profitable

TMR’s study finds that, Asia Pacific has remained the top revenue pocket for stakeholders in the calcium formate landscape, attributing to an upsurge in demand triggered by positive industrial growth in the region. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for ~ 60% revenue share of the global market for calcium formate, recording sales of ~ 460 kilo tons of calcium formate.

Developed regions, including North America and Europe, collectively held one-third revenue share in 2018, recording maximum sales in cement and tile additive applications. The demand for calcium formate is expected to increase rapidly in developing regions, influencing the salient business strategies of stakeholders in the calcium formate landscape. Market players are focusing on leveraging the upward industrial growth, especially in the animal feed, cement, and leather industries, in Asia Pacific.

Manufacturers are likely to increase focus on offering feed grade calcium formate to capitalize on the rise in meat consumption, and increasing growth of the animal feed industry in the region. In addition, less stringent regulatory framework vis-à-vis the animal feed industry in Asia Pacific is expected to remain an important factor instrumental in attracting more investments in developing countries such as China and India.

Calcium Formate Market: Assessment of the Competitive Landscape

The global market for calcium formate is an intensely competitive landscape, with a mounting number of start-ups and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) entering the market. Frontrunners such as Perstorp, GEO Specialty Chemicals, LANXESS, GELEST, INC., and Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd. account for ~ 23% revenue share of the global calcium formate landscape, which makes it a highly fragmented market.

Frontrunners are concentrating on expanding their business in the animal feed industry to cater to the increasing demand for calcium formate as a feed additive. For instance, in July 2019, Perstorp announced that it had entered a research agreement with Evonik Industries AG – a German industrial corporation – to bolster developments in the animal nutrition segment and ensure efficient and safe acid application in animal feed products.

In addition, with most SMEs introducing calcium formate products at competitive prices, leading players are adopting strategies to control operational costs and manufacturing expenses to maintain a competitive edge. Leading manufacturers are focusing on the in-house production of formic acid, which is a primary raw material used in the manufacturing of calcium formate, in order to mitigate the impacts of fluctuating raw material costs on manufacturing expenses.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Authors of TMR’s study on the calcium formate market are of the opinion that, the market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period 2019-2027. Though the demand for industrial calcium formate will continue to drive the market, the sales potential of food grade calcium formate in the animal feed industry will create new opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Calcium formate manufacturers who will invest in China and India will be able to capitalize on the increasing industrial growth in Asia Pacific. The ever-expanding construction industry and infrastructural developments in the region will create lucrative opportunities for calcium formate market players in Asia Pacific. Market players will have to adopt business strategies to compete with new businesses sprouting up in China’s calcium formate market with cost-competitive products, to gain a competitive edge in the coming years.