Breast Cancer Screening Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Exact Sciences, POC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, ONCOCYTE

The breast cancer screening market is expected to reach US$ 6,209.25 Mn by 2027 from US$ 4,638.63 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women; it develops in breast tissues, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or fibrous connective tissue within breasts. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The screening methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer include mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedures identify the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

Breast Cancer Screening Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,., Hologic, Inc.,., BD, Myriad Genetics, Inc.,, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, Oncocyte Corporation, Poc Medical systems, Danaher, and General Electric Company, among others.

The breast cancer screening market, by test type, is segmented into blood marker tests, imaging test, genetic test, and immunohistochemistry test. The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover, it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Thus, advancement in technology of the imaging test for screening of breast cancer is leading to boost the growth of imaging test in the breast cancer screening market

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption of technologies in screening are among the major factors driving the growth of the breast cancer screening market. However, challenges associated with the use of imaging test for screening of cancer and high cost of screening procedures are restraining the growth of the market. Further, bassinet on global business due to coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a short-term negative impact on the market growth.

To comprehend global Breast Cancer Screening market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

