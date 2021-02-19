Bottled Water Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028| CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial., Vichy Catalan Corporation

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Bottled water market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming bottled water drives the bottled water market.

The major players covered in the bottled water market report are CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, FIJI Water Company LLC and AJE. other domestic and global players.

Bottled water is packaged drinking water, for instance, mineral water, distilled water, wall water or spring water. It may or may not be carbonated and is available in different sizes ranging from small single serving bottles to larger bottles.

Increase in per capita spending and rapid urbanization is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming bottled water, growing number of health-conscious consumers, increasing incidences of diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water, rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of preferring bottled water, increasing demand from high population and inefficient water supply management in certain residential areas are the major factors among others driving the bottled water market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the bottled water market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

By Type (Purified Water, Mineral Water and Sparkling/Carbonated Water),

Category (Plain, Flavored),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based)

The countries covered in bottled water market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

