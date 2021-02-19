Biometric In The Automotive Market 2021 Global Outlook – Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, Aware Inc., Cerence Inc.

The Biometric In The Automotive Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The global biometric in the automotive market was valued at USD 210.31 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 593.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.06% during the period of 2021-2026.

Biometric In The Automotive market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, Aware Inc., Cerence Inc. (Nuance Communications Inc.), Continental AG, Sensory Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd, B-Secur Ltd, EyeLock Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– September 2020 – Cerence partnered with BJEV to create an intelligent, personalized voice assistant experience with speech-enabled applications for BJEV ARCFOX line’s first electric SUV: ?T. The vehicle’s infotainment experience is powered by the Cerence Drive portfolio. Through Cerence Drive’s hybrid architecture, ARCFOX’s T’s voice assistant integrates embedded and cloud-based technologies, including speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), text to speech (TTS), and speech signal enhancement (SSE).

– March 2020 – Shenzhen Goodix’s fingerprint authentication solution for automobile made its first public appearance with the commercialization on Lynk & Co. 05. Based on the forward-looking trends in automotive applications, Lynk & Co. demonstrates various premium high-tech designs on its all-new coupe SUV.

Key Market Trends:

Fingerprint Recognition is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– The increasing rate of adoption of fingerprint sensors across the consumer industries is expected to create significant opportunities for its adoption in the automotive sector. According to Credit Suisse, the global fingerprint sensing shipments are expected to reach about 1.1 billion units in 2020, which represents a projected increase of more than 200 million units in three years.

– The decreasing price of fingerprint sensors is making it affordable for various automakers to deploy them in their future cars without significantly impacting the price of the automobile, early adoption has prompted competitors as well to offer similar solutions. The average selling price of fingerprint sensors decreased from USD 5.5 in 2014 to USD 2.1 in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2 in 2020.

– Also, the increasing trend of keyless entry in cars and push-button ignition systems has further triggered the development of fingerprint sensors in automobiles. The driver needs to place their finger on the capacitive sensor on the door handle to open the car door.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs in the world. The automotive industry has shown marginal growth in recent years. The automotive sector in this region is facing a stiff competition from the used car market, which constituted about 75% of the total auto sales in the United States in 2018, according to the estimates by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

– Due to this, automotive manufacturers in the region rely on newer technologies, like biometrics, to create additional value and differentiation in the market. The automotive sector in the region is the newly emerging market for the application of biometrics. The companies are strategically positioning and segmenting their biometric offerings toward the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

