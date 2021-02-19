Beer Market Competitive Outlook and Economic Forecasting | Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in popularity and consumption for the product from the consumers of the developing regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

Beer is a type of an alcoholic beverage and is widely popular globally. It is formulated from cereal grains, barley, rice, wheat and maize. It is brewed with the help of fermentation of starch sugars and addition of hops and other flavours along with preservatives. It also includes carbonation whether naturally or synthetically to give it a frothy taste and carbonation effect.

Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth

Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others),

Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer),

Category (Regular, Premium, Super Premium),

Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught),

Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others),

Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The BEER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In March 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that they are planning to establish a new brewery situated in Dodoma, Tanzania to increase their capacity and production capabilities for the future. Production at this facility is expected to begin from second half of 2020. The facility is planned to have a capacity of 1 million hectolitres.

In February 2018, Heineken N.V. announced that they had inaugurated a new brewery in Chihuahua, Mexico. The capacity established has a capacity of 6 million hectolitres per year and will be used for the production of various premium brands of the company for consumption in the country as well as exporting. The facility is created with the idea of green and renewable energy consumption in all its business operations.

